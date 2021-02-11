Biden to speak with Israel's Netanyahu soon - White House

Biden to speak with Israel's Netanyahu soon - White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 23:44 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden plans to speak with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu soon, the White House said on Thursday without providing a date.
"The president looks forward to speaking with Prime Minister Netanyahu; he's obviously somebody that he has a long-standing relationship with," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
