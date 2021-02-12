Left Menu

Russia says it is ready to cut EU ties if hit with painful sanctions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said Moscow is ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc hits it with painful economic sanctions, according to extracts of an interview posted on the ministry's website on Friday. Relations between Russia and the West have come under renewed pressure over the arrest and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, which has sparked talk of possible new sanctions.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:13 IST
Russia says it is ready to cut EU ties if hit with painful sanctions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said Moscow is ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc hits it with painful economic sanctions, according to extracts of an interview posted on the ministry's website on Friday.

Relations between Russia and the West have come under renewed pressure over the arrest and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, which has sparked talk of possible new sanctions. Three European diplomats told Reuters on Thursday that the European Union was likely to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, possibly as soon as this month, after France and Germany signalled their willingness to move ahead.

Pressure for sanctions has grown since Moscow infuriated European countries last week by expelling German, Polish and Swedish diplomats without telling the EU's foreign policy chief, who was in Moscow for a visit. Paris and Berlin now say there must be a response. Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov was asked in an interview due to be published in full later on Friday whether Moscow would now move towards cutting ties with the EU itself.

"We proceed from the fact that we're ready (for that). In the event that we again see sanctions imposed in some sectors that create risks for our economy, including in the most sensitive spheres," Lavrov said. "We don't want to isolate ourselves from global life, but we have to be ready for that. If you want peace then prepare for war," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccine, courtesy of Pfizer

Japans first batch of COVID-19 vaccine arrived on Friday, local media reported, with official approval for the Pfizer Inc shots expected soon as the country races to control a third wave of infections ahead of the Olympic Games.A government...

Somany Home Innovation Limited announces FY 2020-21 Q3 results

Gurugram Haryana India, February 12 ANIBusinessWire India Somany Home Innovation Ltd SHIL, a fastest-growing player in consumer appliances and a leader in building product business with 3 distinct distribution channels to the market today a...

LIC felicitates motormen of Central Railway Mumbai

The Covid-19 pandemic brought the whole world to a standstill. But the wheels of Central Railway, Mumbai did not stop. When the whole world was confined to their homes due to Coronavirus, the Lockdown Heroes drove the train and transported ...

Goa tourism dept launches crackdown on unregistered hotels

Goa minister Manohar Ajgaonkar onFriday said the tourism department has launched a crackdown onhotels that are operating illegally without registering withthemselves.Speaking to reporters, the tourism minister saidseveral tourists check int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021