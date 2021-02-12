Left Menu

Bid to connect with farmers: Rahul Gandhi, others sit on 'charpai', 'mudda' chairs at mahapanchayats

Farmer-dominated Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar districts share border with Punjab, where farmers are up in the arms against the Centres agriculture laws.On Saturday, Gandhi will visit Ajmer and Nagaur districts and address farmers.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 18:13 IST
Bid to connect with farmers: Rahul Gandhi, others sit on 'charpai', 'mudda' chairs at mahapanchayats

In a bid to connect with farmers through “Kisan Mahapanchayats” held by the Congress in Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar districts of Rajasthan on Friday, ''charpai'' and ''mudda'' chairs were placed on the dais for party leader Rahul Gandhi and others to sit upon.

In the first rally held at Pilibanga town of Hanumangarh, all leaders sat on cots on the stage.

Later, Gandhi addressed his second rally in Padampur town of Sri Ganganagar where handmade “mudda” chairs were placed on the stage instead of sofa.

“This arrangement was made for giving the stage a farmer-like feel and to connect them with the leaders,” a party leader said. Gandhi was accompanied by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, state party president Govind Dotasra and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

Besides Rahul Gandhi, Govind Dotasra, Ajay Maken and Ashok Gehlot too addressed farmers. Farmer-dominated Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar districts share border with Punjab, where farmers are up in the arms against the Centre's agriculture laws.

On Saturday, Gandhi will visit Ajmer and Nagaur districts and address farmers. Nagaur is a centre of farmers' politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tamil Nadu fire: CM announces 3 lakhs each for kin of deceased, 1 lakh each to injured

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced ex-gratia amounts of Rs 3 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the critically injured in the fire in a firecrackers factory in Virudhunagar. Im deep...

QUOTES-Olympics-Reaction to Tokyo Olympics chief Mori's resignation

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned on Friday after his apology for sexist remarks failed to quell domestic and overseas outrage. Following are some of the reactions from Japan and the world of sports.THOMAS BACH, PRESIDENT OF T...

Philippines' Duterte tells U.S. 'you have to pay' if it wants to keep troop deal

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday the United States must pay if it wants to keep a two-decade-old troop deployment agreement with his country that is central to U.S. strategy in Asia. Duterte, a firebrand nationalist who o...

GRAPHIC-Which countries would benefit most from an IMF SDR increase

Group of Seven finance ministers are expected on Friday to back a new allocation of the International Monetary Funds own currency, or Special Drawing Rights, to help low-income countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic.We explain what SDRs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021