PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-02-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 19:33 IST
12-hr strike in West Bengal received positive response, says
The CPI(M) on Friday claimedthat the people of West Bengal have ''positively'' responded tothe 12-hour strike call given by the Left Front in protestagainst alleged police atrocities on DYFI and SFI activiststhe day before.

Senior CPI(M) leader Md Salim contended that the party''had decided not to enforce the strike'' as that would haveinconvenienced common people, but many have ''voluntarily''supported the bandh.

''The police, however, arrested Leftwing activists whowere preparing to take part in the protest march during theday. Several of them have been taken into custody and wedemand their immediate release... Nonetheless, people of thestate have supported the bandh,'' Salim told reporters.

Activists of the Left Front and the Congress clashedwith the police in central Kolkata on Thursday during theirmarch to the state secretariat, demanding creation of jobs.

The Left leader also said that nearly 500 partymembers and supporters suffered injuries in the clash and thatthey were undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

''I will say that the police, which have becomeinefficient and ineffective under the incumbent stategovernment, carried out a pre-planned attack on theactivists,'' the former MP claimed.

Salim said the party will take to ''legal recourse tofind out who directed police action on the Left activists, andwhat could be the possible reason behind it''.

''Don't people in this state have the right to take outa peaceful protest march?'' he said.

Earlier in the day, Left activists were seen blockingrailway tracks and roads in Malda, Barddhaman, Asansol,Raignaj, Dankuni, parts of Kolkata, North 24 Parganas andNadia districts.

Protestors also burnt tyres in a few pockets, andoffered roses to policemen in some areas.

Massive police presence was witnessed on the roadsduring the day to ensure that public transport functionednormally.

