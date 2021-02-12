Country has turned bankrupt under Modi govt: Tiwari
The country has turned bankrupt under the Modi government and its image has been dented on social, political and international fronts, Congress MP Manish Tewari alleged here on Friday. The Modi government has dented the country on social, political and international fronts by turning it bankrupt, he asserted.PTI | Mohali | Updated: 12-02-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 21:56 IST
The country has turned bankrupt under the Modi government and its image has been dented on social, political and international fronts, Congress MP Manish Tewari alleged here on Friday. Addressing a rally in support of party candidates for Mohali municipal body elections slated for February 14, he said there is a debt of Rs 18 lakh crore now on the central government. ''The country's economy that grew at 8 percent every year during Manmohan Singh as PM has now fallen to minus 7.7 percent,'' he said. ''The Modi government has dented the country on social, political and international fronts by turning it bankrupt,'' he asserted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tewari
- Congress
- Manmohan Singh
- Modi
- Manish
ALSO READ
Congress, Left to discuss seat-sharing for West Bengal Assembly polls today
Coronavirus jolt in Vietnam casts pall over Communist Party's coronation congress
16 opposition parties demand probe into Centre's role in violence on Republic Day in Delhi: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Virus aid package tests whether Biden, Congress can deliver
Swaminathan, Tewari take charge as SBI MDs