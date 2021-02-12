Left Menu

Mangolpuri murder: Delhi BJP chief provides Rs 5 lakh to victim's family

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Friday met the family of Rinku Sharma who was allegedly stabbed to death in outer Delhis Mangolpuri, and provided an assistance of Rs 5 lakh to them.The BJP leader also demanded that the Delhi government should provide Rs 1 crore to the family.In a statement, the AAP said the law and order situation in Delhi has deteriorated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Friday met the family of Rinku Sharma who was allegedly stabbed to death in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri, and provided an assistance of Rs 5 lakh to them.

The BJP leader also demanded that the Delhi government should provide Rs 1 crore to the family.

In a statement, the AAP said the law and order situation in Delhi has deteriorated. Many such incidents show that the Union Home Ministry has failed to maintain the law and order situation in Delhi, it said. ''We strongly condemn this gruesome killing and urge the MHA to take urgent steps to restore people's faith in the law and order system of Delhi,'' the AAP said.

After meeting Sharma's family members in Mangolpuri, Gupta said, ''Rinku Sharma was socially active. He was also associated with collecting contributions for the construction of Ram temple. The BJP strongly condemns his brutal murder.'' He also demanded that the trial of the murder case be heard in a fast-track court.

''The BJP has expressed its sympathy with the family and provided Rs 5 lakh help to them. I also demand that the Arvind Kejriwal government should give financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to them,'' he said.

Sharma (25) was stabbed to death allegedly by four men following a quarrel at a birthday party in Mangolpuri, police had said on Thursday.

All the four accused -- Zahid, Mehtab, Danish and Islam -- were arrested on Thursday.

Various saffron organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), have claimed that Sharma was killed due to his involvement in the collection of donations for Ram temple in Ayodhya. However, the police has refuted any communal angle to the murder.

