Political parties in Kerala request ECI to hold single phase polling

Political parties inKerala on Saturday requested the Electon Commission of Indiato conduct a single phase polling for the elections in thestate, which are due in April-May.

Representatives of all political parties met a high-levelEC delegation, held discussions and put forth their request.

The EC delegation, headed by Chief Election CommissionerSunil Arora and Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajeev Kumarand other senior officials, arrived in the state on Friday toassess the poll preparedness in the state.

''We asked the ECI to conduct a single phase electionbefore the Vishu festival. We sought a date before April 12,''Anathalavattom Anandan, senior CPI(M) leader, told reporters.

The Congress delegation said they had requested the EC toconduct a single phase election without affecting the Easterand Vishu festivals in April.

''Since many festivals are there in April, the mostconvenient time would be between April 6 and 12,'' P C Chacko,senior Congress leader told the media.

The Indian Union Muslim League too put forth a similarrequest.

The BJP delegation also requested that polling be held ina single phase, but wanted it to be held in May.

The EC team will meet the state's Chief Electoral OfficerTikaram Meena, Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta and the statepolice chief Loknath Behra on February 14 and discuss the pollpreparedness of the state.

