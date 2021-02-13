Left Menu

Political parties in Kerala request ECI to hold single phase polling

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 13-02-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 17:44 IST
Political parties in Kerala request ECI to hold single phase polling

Political parties inKerala on Saturday requested the Electon Commission of Indiato conduct a single phase polling for the elections in thestate, which are due in April-May.

Representatives of all political parties met a high-levelEC delegation, held discussions and put forth their request.

The EC delegation, headed by Chief Election CommissionerSunil Arora and Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajeev Kumarand other senior officials, arrived in the state on Friday toassess the poll preparedness in the state.

''We asked the ECI to conduct a single phase electionbefore the Vishu festival. We sought a date before April 12,''Anathalavattom Anandan, senior CPI(M) leader, told reporters.

The Congress delegation said they had requested the EC toconduct a single phase election without affecting the Easterand Vishu festivals in April.

''Since many festivals are there in April, the mostconvenient time would be between April 6 and 12,'' P C Chacko,senior Congress leader told the media.

The Indian Union Muslim League too put forth a similarrequest.

The BJP delegation also requested that polling be held ina single phase, but wanted it to be held in May.

The EC team will meet the state's Chief Electoral OfficerTikaram Meena, Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta and the statepolice chief Loknath Behra on February 14 and discuss the pollpreparedness of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czechs in talks with AstraZeneca for vaccines outside EU deal - report

The Czech Republic is in talks with AstraZeneca to secure COVID-19 vaccine supplies on top of the three million doses reserved for the country under an EU deal, news website Seznam Zpravy reported on Saturday. Citing a Health Ministry spoke...

India accounts for 10 per cent of global road crash victims: World Bank

India, which has one percent of the worlds vehicles, accounts for 10 percent of all road crash victims, the latest World Bank report on road safety said on Saturday.Hartwig Schafer, World Banks Vice President for South Asia, said the Indian...

Controversy over third umpire decision, England's DRS reinstated

A Decision Review System DRS referral was on Saturday restored to England after an error by the third umpire on the opening day of the second Test against India here.England were left frustrated and their captain Joe Root miffed after a blu...

ANALYSIS-Draghi takes the reins as Italian PM, now comes the hard part

Italians hopes in Mario Draghi could hardly be higher. But the former European Central Bank chief, who was sworn in as the countrys new prime minister on Saturday, will have a tough time fulfilling them.His main tasks will be the efficient ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021