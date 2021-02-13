U.S. Senate agrees to admit lawmaker statement as evidence in Trump impeachment trial

U.S. Senate agrees to admit lawmaker statement as evidence in Trump impeachment trialReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 23:32 IST
The U.S. Senate agreed on Saturday to admitting a statement by Republican lawmaker Jaime Herrera Beutler into evidence in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
In the statement, the lawmaker said the top House Republican, Kevin McCarthy, had told her about a call he had with Trump on Jan. 6, during a riot when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, in which Trump said, "Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald
- Kevin McCarthy
- Republican
- Jaime Herrera Beutler
- House
- Trump
- Kevin
- Capitol
ALSO READ
U.S. House Democrat to move office after confrontation with Republican lawmaker
Odisha hikes monthly stipend of house surgeons in state-run
Pak authorities negotiating govt rate with owners of ancestral houses of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor
Moderate U.S. Republican senators urge Biden to compromise on COVID-19 plan
Group of 10 Republican Senators propose compromise on COVID-19 relief bill