Left Menu

Trump indicates active public life after 2nd impeachment acquittal

After the end of his term on January 20, Trump flew to his resort in Palm Beach Florida, where he has been staying since then.Trump has been banned from almost all the major social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook.Meanwhile, several Republican leaders slammed the partys Senators who voted against Trump.The seven Senators are Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse and Pat Toomey.The Louisiana GOP immediately censured Sen. Bill Cassidy, while state party officials in North Carolina and Pennsylvania issued sharp statements expressing disappointment over the votes cast Saturday by Sens.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-02-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 11:38 IST
Trump indicates active public life after 2nd impeachment acquittal
Trump, a Republican, is the first-ever president to have been impeached twice and the first president to have faced impeachment after leaving office. Image Credit: ANI

Donald Trump has told millions of his supporters that he is ready for yet another phase of active public life after the US Senate acquitted him in his second impeachment trial.

Following four days of the impeachment trial, the 100-member Senate voted to impeach the former US president by 57-43 votes, 10 votes short of the two-thirds majority needed for conviction.

Trump, a Republican, is the first-ever president to have been impeached twice and the first president to have faced impeachment after leaving office. Trump, 74, faced the charge of incitement of insurrection over the deadly January 6 assault of the US Capitol by his supporters.

"Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!" Trump said in a statement.

"We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future," Trump, who received 74 million votes in the November 3 presidential election, higher than that of any president before him.

While Trump has remained quiet on his post-presidency life, speculation has been rife that he might run for the presidency in 2024 or encourage someone from his family to fight out a battle for the White House. There is also some talk that the former president might part ways with the Republican Party to form his own party. However, there has been no statement on this from Trump.

"Our cherished Constitutional Republic was founded on the impartial rule of law, the indispensable safeguard for our liberties, our rights and our freedoms," Trump said. After the end of his term on January 20, Trump flew to his resort in Palm Beach Florida, where he has been staying since then.

Trump has been banned from almost all the major social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook.

Meanwhile, several Republican leaders slammed the party's Senators who voted against Trump.

The seven Senators are Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse and Pat Toomey.

"The Louisiana GOP immediately censured Sen. Bill Cassidy, while state party officials in North Carolina and Pennsylvania issued sharp statements expressing disappointment over the votes cast Saturday by Sens. Richard Burr and Pat Toomey," Politico reported. "The moves are the latest in a series of censures and disciplinary actions doled out to lawmakers deemed to be critical of the former president in the wake of the Capitol riot," it added.

Republican Senator John Cornyn said that he had concerns about this snap impeachment from the start. "The arguments of the House Impeachment Managers that the Constitution permits the impeachment of a private citizen, the free speech protections of the First Amendment don't apply, the due process clause of the Fifth Amendment is optional, and that the trial may include a presiding officer who also serves as a juror all were a bridge too far," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dhanush's 'Karnan' to have theatrical release on April 9

South star Dhanush on Sunday announced that his upcoming Tamil film Karnan will have a worldwide theatrical release on April 9.The film, reportedly billed as an action-drama, is helmed by Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame.Dhanush took...

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Rs 3,770 crore, 9-km long Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension and other railway projects in Tamil Nadu.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Rs 3,770 crore, 9-km long Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension and other railway projects in Tamil Nadu....

ONGC takes leaf out of Reliance's book, floats subsidiary to buy own gas

Taking a leaf out of Reliance Industries Ltds playbook, state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC is forming a new subsidiary for gas business that could be used to bid and buy gas from the firms own fields.The board of ONGC at its m...

Sushma Swaraj's statue to be installed in Vidisha: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that a statue offormer Union minister Sushma Swaraj will be installed inVidisha, the Lok Sabha constituency represented by her.On the occasion of Swarajs birth anniversa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021