Congress fights polls to help BJP win, alleges Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister ManishSisodia on Sunday alleged the Congress fights elections tohelp the BJP win, and asserted the main contest in theupcoming local body polls in Gujarat is between the ruling BJPand the Aam Aadmi Party.

Talking to reporters ahead of his roadshow in Surat,Sisodia claimed the people of Gujarat are looking at the AamAadmi Party (AAP) as a ''strong political alternative'' and witha hope to defeat the BJP, which has ruled various local bodiesin the state for more than two decades.

Elections to six municipal corporations - Ahmedabad,Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar - will be heldon February 21.

Besides, polls to various other municipalities,district panchayats and taluka panchayats in Gujarat will beheld on February 28.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has for the first timefielded candidates across various local bodies in Gujarat, andSurat is the third city in the state where Sisodia held aroadshow after Ahmedabad and Rajkot.

''I am happy to see the contest in the local body pollsin Gujarat is between the BJP and AAP. People want to give achance to Kejriwal's politics after looking at his governancein Delhi,'' Sisodia said.

The AAP leader further said he visited Ahmedabad,Rajkot, and now Surat, where people told him how they are ''fedup with the BJP and want it to be defeated''.

He claimed people told him that they earlier wanted todefeat the BJP, but the Congress was their only alternative.

''The Congress contests elections to help the BJP win.

Its strategy is to help the BJP win,'' Sisodia alleged.

Today, people have got an alternative. They are notjust looking at the AAP as an alternative, but also as a hope,he said.

Sisodia further claimed people understand it is theAAP, and ''not the Congress'', which can defeat the BJP.

''We will get full majority. Our target is to defeatthe BJP,'' he said.

Sisodia said people of Gujarat are comparing the 25-year-old rule of the BJP in the state's local bodies to thefive-year rule of the AAP in Delhi and they can ''clearly see adifference''.

He said people can see how in just a short period offive years, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal ensured governmentschools are developed in a such a way that they can competewith private schools.

On the other hand, in Gujarat, government schools arebeing shut down, he claimed.

''If private schools in Delhi can be stopped fromraising fees in an arbitrary manner, then why can't the BJP dothe same in Gujarat?'' he sought to know.

''If in just five years, government hospitals in Delhican be turned fabulous, then why are hospitals in Surat,Ahmedabad, Rajkot in shambles?'' he further asked.

Sisodia said if the Kejriwal government in Delhi canensure free electricity to 70 per cent citizens and freedrinking water to them, then why can't the same be done inGujarat.

''We hope that very soon, the BJP will start gettingdefeated,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)