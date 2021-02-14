Left Menu

Gogoi's remarks on judiciary shocking, worrisome: Pawar

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-02-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 20:14 IST
Gogoi's remarks on judiciary shocking, worrisome: Pawar
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday termed the reported remarks by former Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Rajya Sabha member Ranjan Gogoi about the judiciary as ''shocking and ''worrisome''.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said in Nashik that Gogoi's statement should be taken seriously, and added that the former CJI should have explained with ''examples from his tenure'' as to why he thinks so.

Gogoi had reportedly said that the judiciary is in a ''ramshackle'' state and expressed concern over the pendency of cases.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Pune, Pawar said, ''Last week, I read somewhere that Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) in one of the meetings of Supreme Court judges, stated that the standard of the Indian judiciary is very high. We all felt good.

''But the statement made by former Chief Justice of India, who has been now sent to Parliament, is a very shocking kind of a statement. I do not know if he tried to explain the truth of judiciary.'' The NCP patriarch added that the remarks made by Gogoi are ''worrisome'' for all.

Pawar was speaking to reporters at the musical event 'Khayal Yagya' organised to celebrate the birth centenary of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi.

Talking to mediapersons in Nashik, Sanjay Raut said Gogoi was making the remarks after being a part of the judiciary for years.

''Gogoi's remarks should be taken seriously. There is a precedent that the judiciary shouldn't be criticised... Had Gogoi explained with examples during his tenure as to why he thinks so, the country would have been enlightened.'' ''But he is a Rajya Sabha member with BJP's blessings...You have been part of the judiciary for several years and after retirement, you say this,'' the Sena MP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala records 4,612 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 4,612 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Kerala within the last 24 hours, reported the state health department on Sunday. The total number of recoveries in the state stands at 9,36,398.Kerala is the worst affected state in ...

Bitcoin approaches $50,000, wider adoption fuels record rally

Bitcoin hit a new record high and approached 50,000 on Sunday, building on its record rally as Wall Street and Main Street increasingly adopt the worlds biggest cryptocurrency.Bitcoin recently stood at 48,700 on Sunday morning, up more than...

Italy reports 221 coronavirus deaths, 11,068 new cases

Italys health ministry reported 221 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 311 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 11,068 from 13,532.Some 205,642 tests for COVID-19 were carried out, compared with 290,534 ...

Those using children for stone-pelting in J-K to now face strict punishment under JJA: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday emphasised the need for strict implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act in Jammu and Kashmir under which those using children for stone-pelting and other illegal activities will now face rigorous im...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021