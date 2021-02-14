Mend your ways or face retribution: BJP's Dilip Ghosh to TMC workers

Those trying to harm BJPworkers in West Bengal should mend their ways or faceretribution, the party's state unit president Dilip Ghoshwarned on Sunday.

Addressing a public meeting at Keshpur in the WestMidnapore district during the BJP's Parivartan Yatra, Ghoshaccused the ruling TMC of atrocities against workers of hisparty at different places of the state.

''There is two-three months' time before the electionsand by then they (TMC workers) should start behaving likegentlemen, else they will face retribution,'' he said.

''Your game has ended, now we will play and you willwatch from the gallery,'' he said, in an indirect reference tothe popular ''khela hobe'' slogan of the TMC, meaning game on.

''There will be change and also retribution,'' Ghoshasserted at another rally in the district, claiming that theBJP will win the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Former state minister Rajib Banerjee, who recentlyswitched over to the BJP from the TMC, claimed that the slogan'khela hobe' indicate that the ruling party is trying to playa ''dirty game'' during the upcoming elections, which he said isagainst the culture of Bengal.

