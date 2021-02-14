Woman's death suspicious, probe will bring out truth: Gorhe

Senior Shiv Sena leader NeelamGorhe on Sunday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hadordered a detailed probe into the alleged suicide of a woman,which the BJP has linked to a state minister, and there was noquestion of ''saving somebody''.

Some social media posts have claimed the 23-year-oldwoman, who died after falling from a building in Pune'sHadapsar area on February 8, was in a relationship with acabinet minister in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, Gorhe, deputy chairpersonof the state Legislative Council, said there was no doubt thedeath was suspicious, and added that ''keeping aside party andpolitics, the police would reach to the root of the case''.

''The CM has clarified that a detailed probe will takeplace in the case. There is no question of saving somebody.

The truth will surface and it won't be suppressed,'' she said.

The post mortem report is yet to be received, and theveracity of audio clips, which the BJP has been claiming arelinked to the death, have not been verified yet nor have thenames that have cropped up, Gorhe said.

She said such cases are sometimes used for ''politicalcapitalisation''.

