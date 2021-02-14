Gujarat CM collapses on stage at poll rally

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani collapsed on stage on Sunday while addressing a rallyfor upcoming civic polls in Nizampura area of Vadodara, BJPleaders said.

Rupani was given first aid on the stage. He was laterseen descending the stairs of the stage on his own.

This was Rupani's third political rally during the dayin Vadodara.

''The chief minister collapsed while he was addressingthe public meeting. His security guards caught hold of himwhen he fell. He was given first aid and is being taken toairport from where he will go to a hospital in Ahmedabad,'' BJPleader Bharat Danger told a news channel.

''Rupani's health was not proper for the last two days,but instead of cancelling his public meetings held in Jamnagaron Saturday and in Vadodara on Sunday, he preferred to goahead,'' Danger said, adding that Rupani is fine now.

Elections to six municipal corporations includingVadodara will be held on February 21 while those formunicipalities, districts and taluka panchayats will be heldon February 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)