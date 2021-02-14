Criminals committing crime under patronage of BJP: Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the ruling BJP over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that criminals are coming crime under its patronage. But when the agenda of the BJP government is to disrupt the harmony in society, then how will the rule of law be established, he added.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-02-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 21:59 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the ruling BJP over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that criminals are coming crime under its patronage. In a statement issued here, Yadav also accused the government of disrupting the harmony in society, instead of punishing those involved in criminal activities. ''The criminals are openly committing crime in the state under the patronage of the ruling party. The confidence of the criminals is high because of the working style of the government. The height of poor law and order is that even policemen are being attacked,'' the SP chief alleged. ''The aim of the government should be to punish those indulging in crime and anarchy. But when the agenda of the BJP government is to disrupt the harmony in society, then how will the rule of law be established,'' he added. Yadav also claimed that the anger among the public against the BJP is building and people are ready for a change.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
