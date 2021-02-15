Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to visit poll-bound Puducherry on Feb 17

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the poll-bound Puducherry on February 17, said sources on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 08:53 IST
Rahul Gandhi to visit poll-bound Puducherry on Feb 17
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the poll-bound Puducherry on February 17, said sources on Sunday. The former Congress president is likely to address public meetings while kick-starting the party's campaign for the Union Territory, where Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in the next few months. Currently, Congress is heading the government in Puducherry under Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Sunil Arora has said that the election will be held at the same time in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. However, the dates of the polls are yet to be announced. Recently, Rahul Gandhi visited Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu where polls are likely to be held in April-May.

During his visit in these stats, Gandhi targetted the central government on many issues including farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders for over two months. He also hit out at the government over the economy and the India-China stand-off at the northern borders (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over-bridge decorated with bamboo inaugurated in Guwahati

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated three foot-over bridges in Guwahati on Sunday, one among them at Khanapara has been primarily decorated with bamboo. The foot-over bridge at Khanapara, primarily decorated with bamboo, i...

Lukaku scores 300th goal as Inter beats Lazio 3-1 to go top

Romelu Lukaku scored twice and took his tally to 300 career goals as Inter Milan moved top of Serie A with a 3-1 win over Lazio on Sunday.Lukaku netted a penalty and doubled his tally at the end of the first half with the landmark goal. He ...

After U'khand glacier burst, plantation drive conducted in J-K's Udhampur

Drawing lessons from the recent Uttarakhand glacier burst incident, a plantation drive was conducted at Prowa Jagir watershed area in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur by the Integrated Water Management Programme IWMP to encourage plantation of t...

Indian Angel Network plans to invest over Rs 100 cr in start-ups in 2021

Venture capital consortium Indian Angel Network IAN is planning to invest over Rs 100 crore in start-up firms across sectors in 2021, according to a governance committee member and co-founder of the network.IAN co-founder Padmaja Ruparel to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021