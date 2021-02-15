Left Menu

TMC wants to turn WB into Bangladesh by importing 'Jai Bangla' slogan, says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) wants to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh by importing 'Jai Bangla' slogan.

ANI | Darjeeling (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-02-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 08:58 IST
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari speaking to media in Siliguri on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) wants to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh by importing 'Jai Bangla' slogan. Speaking to media in the Siliguri subdivision of Darjeeling district, Adhikari asserted that BJP will come to power in West Bengal with a huge majority after the Assembly polls.

"No matter what they (TMC) do, people of West Bengal have decided to vote for double engine government. BJP will come to power with a huge majority. Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji had given a slogan -- '2019 me half, 2021 me saaf' and that is going to happen," he said. "Khela hobe' slogan was coined by Narayanganj (in Bangladesh) MP Shamim Osman 4 years ago. TMC wants to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh that is why they have imported 'Jai Bangla' slogan. Our slogan is -- ' Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram," he added.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress workers took out 'Shanhati Rally' from Palta to Shyamnagar in the North 24 Parganas district on Sunday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on February 11 targeted Banerjee, saying that till the time elections end, 'didi' will chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

On January 23 Banerjee did not deliver her speech "in protest" at an event at Victoria Memorial here to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans were raised when she was invited to speak. She had said "government programme should have some dignity" and it "is not fair to insult somebody whom you have invited." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

