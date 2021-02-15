President condoles loss of lives in road accident in Maharashtra
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said he was deeply distressed by the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtras Jagaon.Sixteen labourers were killed after a truck overturned in Jalgaon, police said. Deeply distressed to learn that a truck carrying labourers, women and children overturned near Jalgaon in Maharashtra resulting in deaths of many.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 12:13 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said he was deeply distressed by the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Jagaon.
Sixteen labourers were killed after a truck overturned in Jalgaon, police said. “Deeply distressed to learn that a truck carrying labourers, women and children overturned near Jalgaon in Maharashtra resulting in deaths of many. My thoughts and prayers are with their families and wish an early recovery for the injured,” Kovind said in a tweet.
