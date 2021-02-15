Left Menu

Govt insulted farmers, ministers called them them traitors: Priyanka Gandhi

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-02-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 17:01 IST
Govt insulted farmers, ministers called them them traitors: Priyanka Gandhi

Accusing the Narendra Modi-led Union government of insulting farmers, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the men who protect the country’s borders are sons of farmers.

Addressing a ''kisan panchayat'' in UP’s Bijnore, the Congress leader said farmers were ridiculed in Parliament and dubbed as traitors by ministers.

''The farmer who is standing on your door, his son is standing at the border of the country. The farmer whom you are insulting, his son is safeguarding the country's border,” she said referring to the protest against the farm laws at the Delhi borders.

“They were given a new name 'aandolanjivi' and 'parijivi'. All of you know the meaning of 'parijivi'. Your ministers called the farmers traitors,” she said.

Priyanka also criticised Haryana minister J P Dalal, who had stoked a controversy on Saturday saying the farmers who died during the course of the agitation would have passed away even if they had stayed back home.

Stressing that “martyrdom” is a significant thing, she said, ''No one has the right to raise a finger on a person who has attained martyrdom while protesting for his rights, be it the prime minister or any other minister.'' Attacking the prime minister, the Congress leader alleged that the central laws are not for farmers but for his capitalist friends.

“The country is not blind and every citizen is watching as to what is happening in the country for the past seven years. His capitalist friends are running the entire media, his capitalist friends run his elections,” she said.

“All big industries set up in the past 75 years have been sold and plans are afoot to sell the unsold ones. What will such a government do for you,'' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked.

Further lashing out at the PM, she said, ''The prime minister can go to the US, hold a gathering for Trump (ex-US president), visit China and Pakistan, and there is no country which he has not visited. And you could not go two-three kilometres from your house and meet the farmers who are saying please come and talk to us.'' ''There are two types of leaders. There are some leaders who have a lot of arrogance and they forget as to who gave them power. In the history of the country, whenever a leader has become arrogant, the people of the country have taught him a lesson, and he feels ashamed.

Then he understands what his religion is. His religion is not to divide people but to work for their development. Top priority should be given to the public and you (leader) should be behind them,'' she said.

After the Congress leader ended her speech, a two-minute silence was observed for the farmers who died during the course of the protest.

The farmer unions protesting against the centre's farm laws have claimed that over 200 farmers have died during the course of the agitation that started in November last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Volkswagen India launches turbo edition of Polo, Vento

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Monday launched the turbo edition of its flagship models hatchback Polo and mid-sized sedan Vento priced at Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 8.69 lakh, respectively.The special edition Polo and Vento are powered by Vol...

SC grants 5-day bail to journalist to visit ailing mother in Kerala

The Supreme Court Monday granted 5-day interim bail to journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested on his way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after being allegedly gang-raped, to visit his ailing mother.A bench headed by Chief Justic...

Renault's SUV Kiger priced between Rs 5.45-9.55 lakh

French automaker Renault on Monday said its SUV Kiger will be priced between Rs 5.45-9.55 lakh ex-showroom all-India.The company also announced bookings for the new SUV from Monday. The booking can be made through its extensive dealership n...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares hit fresh peak, oil up on Middle East tensions

Global shares rose for the 11th day in a row to reach a fresh peak on optimism about the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and new fiscal aid from Washington, while tensions in the Middle East drove oil to a 13-month high.As more people are vacc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021