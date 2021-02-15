Left Menu

Mamata condemns Disha Ravi's arrest

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee Monday condemned the arrest of 22-year-oldclimate activist Disha Ravi and said the BJP government shouldfirst take action against its own IT cell which, she alleged,is spreading fake news.She also came down heavily on the BJP government atthe Centre for the rise in the prices of LPG and fuel.Arresting anybody who is protesting againstgovernment policies is not unacceptable.

She also came down heavily on the BJP government atthe Centre for the rise in the prices of LPG and fuel.

''Arresting anybody who is protesting againstgovernment policies is not unacceptable. The BJP should firsttake action against its own IT Cell members who are spreadingfake news. Why two sets of rules ?'' Banerjee told a pressconference here.

Banerjee alleged that the IT cell members of thesaffron party are calling up people posing as TMC members andare maligning her party.

''I have asked Kolkata police to look into it,'' shesaid.

''Besides, every day LPG and fuel prices are going upand the Centre is not bothered about it. It is only interestedin making false promises ahead of elections,'' she said.

West Bengal Assembly poll is due in April-May and BJPwhich made deep inroads in the politically polarised state islooking to deseat the 10-year-old TMC regime in the state.

Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old climate activist wasarrested from Bengaluru recently for allegedly sharing withGreta Thunberg the ''toolkit'' related to the farmer''s protestagainst the Centre's agri laws, police said on Sunday.

Delhi Police claimed that Disha Ravi, who was arrestedby a cyber cell team of the force on Saturday, was an editorof the ''toolkit Google doc'' and the ''key conspirator'' in thedocument's formulation and dissemination.

