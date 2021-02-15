Left Menu

Haryana Congress leader urges party workers to strengthen farmers' agitation, says they can contribute 'money, liquor, vegetables'

In remarks that are likely to stoke controversy, Haryana Congress leader Vidya Rani on Monday urged party workers to strengthen the farmers' agitation and said they can contribute "be it money, vegetables, liquor".

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 18:01 IST
Haryana Congress leader urges party workers to strengthen farmers' agitation, says they can contribute 'money, liquor, vegetables'
Haryana Congress leader Vidya Rani addressing party leaders in Jind. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In remarks that are likely to stoke controversy, Haryana Congress leader Vidya Rani on Monday urged party workers to strengthen the farmers' agitation and said they can contribute "be it money, vegetables, liquor". Speaking at Congress executive meeting in Jind, Vidya Devi said that Congress was facing an existential crisis in the state after Lok Sabha and assembly elections but the protest by farmers had helped revive the party.

"We will take out a 'padyatra' in Jind. Congress was facing a crisis in the state but the farmers' protest has helped strengthen the party. Farmers protest will give new direction and strength to Congress," she said. Vidya Devi said farmers agitation had suffered a setback after incidents of January 26 in Delhi but it has revived itself.

"We should help them. Be it money, vegetables, liquor - we can contribute as we like and strengthen this agitation. It is not a movement of farmers only but all of us," she said. Safidon MLA Subhash Gangoli and some other Congress leaders were present at the meeting.

Vidya Devi had contested from Narwana constituency of Jind in last assembly polls in the state. Congress has been demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Nollywood meets Bollywood in love tale 'Namaste Wahala'; 'The Croods 2' Tops 'Judas and the Black Messiah' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Love Story stars Ali MacGraw, Ryan ONeal honored on Hollywoods Walk of FameActors Ali MacGraw and Ryan ONeal, who starred as the ill-fated young couple in the 1970 romantic drama L...

Here's how Basant Panchami is celebrated across India

Basant Panchami, the festival which marks the arrival of the spring season in India, would be celebrated on February 16, this year. Held on the fifth day Panchami of the Magha maas month, Basant Panchami is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja...

Turkey accuses US of backing PKK after Turks killed in Iraq

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan laid into the United States, accusing it of supporting Kurdish militants on Monday, days after Turkish troops found the bodies of 13 Turkish soldiers, police and civilians abducted by Kurdish insurgent...

Umalusi approves release of 2020 NSC examination results

After a strenuous academic year, Umalusi, the Quality Council in General and Further Education and Training has approved the release of the 2020 National Senior Certificate NSC examination results.Over the past three weeks, members of the U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021