BJP office-bearers' meet on Feb 21

A meeting of the BJP's national office-bearers will be held here on February 21, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also likely to participate in what will be the first such physical get-together of these leaders since the COVID-19 outbreak.

BJP president J P Nadda, other office-bearers of the party at the national level, besides its state unit chiefs will attend the meeting, sources said.

The meeting comes as the party gears up for the Assembly polls in five states, including the high-profile West Bengal election, where it is in a direct contest with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

