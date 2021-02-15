BJP office-bearers' meet on Feb 21

BJP office-bearers' meet on Feb 21PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 20:18 IST
A meeting of the BJP's national office-bearers will be held here on February 21, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also likely to participate in what will be the first such physical get-together of these leaders since the COVID-19 outbreak.
BJP president J P Nadda, other office-bearers of the party at the national level, besides its state unit chiefs will attend the meeting, sources said.
The meeting comes as the party gears up for the Assembly polls in five states, including the high-profile West Bengal election, where it is in a direct contest with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- J P Nadda
- Trinamool Congress
- West Bengal
- Narendra Modi
- Assembly
ALSO READ
All-inclusive budget touches every section of society: J P Nadda
There is no alternative to Trinamool Congress: Mamata
There is no alternative to Trinamool Congress: Mamata
There is no alternative to Trinamool Congress; no other party can take its position: Mamata Banerjee.
Mamata did not allow PM Kisan scheme in Bengal to satisfy her ego: J P Nadda