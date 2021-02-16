European Council President welcomes support of UK PM to work on pandemic treaty

European Council President welcomes support of UK PM to work on pandemic treatyReuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 01:53 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 01:53 IST
European Council President Charles Michel said late on Monday that he welcomed the support of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to work together on a pandemic treaty. "I welcome the support of Boris Johnson to work together on a pandemic treaty in order to improve global preparedness, resilience and recovery", Michel said in a tweet.
Johnson said earlier he would be keen to agree a global treaty on pandemics where countries agreed to share data, amid British and U.S. concern over access given to a World Health Organization (WHO) mission to China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China reports 42 new COVID-19 cases vs 92 a day earlier
China sees new COVID-19 cases fall to more than 3-wk low
Beijing hits out at London as British overseas passport process begins
China shares edge higher as economic recovery continues
China temporarily blocks foreigners travelling from Canada due to COVID-19