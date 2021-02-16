Left Menu

Farmers' agitation: Rakesh Tikait dismisses Haryana Cong leader's 'liquor support' remark

Dismissing the remarks by Haryana Congress leader Vidya Rani on extending support to farmers' agitation by providing liquor, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said that "such people" don't have anything to do with the farmers' movement.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-02-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 09:45 IST
Farmers' agitation: Rakesh Tikait dismisses Haryana Cong leader's 'liquor support' remark
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait . Image Credit: ANI

Dismissing the remarks by Haryana Congress leader Vidya Rani on extending support to farmers' agitation by providing liquor, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said that "such people" don't have anything to do with the farmers' movement. "What is the use of liquor here? I don't know why she's making such comments. Such people don't have anything to do with the movement. It's wrong and shouldn't be done," Tikait told reporters on Congress' Vidya Rani's remark that stoked controversy.

"They can distribute whatever they want to in their (Congress) own movement," Tikait added. This comes after the Vidya Rani on Monday has urged party workers to strengthen the farmers' agitation and said they can contribute "be it money, vegetables, liquor".

Speaking at Congress executive meeting in Jind, Vidya Devi said that Congress was facing an existential crisis in the state after Lok Sabha and assembly elections but the protest by farmers had helped revive the party. "We will take out a 'padyatra' in Jind. Congress was facing a crisis in the state but the farmers' protest has helped strengthen the party. Farmers' protest will give new direction and strength to Congress," she said.

Vidya Devi said farmers agitation had suffered a setback after incidents of January 26 in Delhi but it has revived itself. "We should help them. Be it money, vegetables, liquor - we can contribute as we like and strengthen this agitation. It is not a movement of farmers only but all of us," she said.

Safidon MLA Subhash Gangoli and some other Congress leaders were present at the meeting. Vidya Devi had contested from Narwana constituency of Jind in the last assembly polls in the state. Congress has been demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indore: Seamless, hassle-free movement, say commuters after FASTag becomes mandatory

As FASTag becomes mandatory for all vehicles across the country from Mondays midnight, the commuters at the National Highway Authority of Indias Kshipra toll plaza in Indore are finding it seamless, hassle-free and less time-consuming. Vika...

Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 will not be shot back-to-back

The ambitious plan to shoot Mission Impossible 7 and 8 consecutively is being changed. As the current production of MI7 nears completion, the movies team will not be rolling right into shooting MI 8 as originally planned. According to Deadl...

Former Bihar-Jharkhand Governor Rama Jois passes way

Former Governor of Bihar andJharkhand M Rama Jois died here on Tuesday after prolongedillness, family sources said.A former Rajya Sabha MP, the 88-year-old legalluminary who had also served as the Chief Justice of Punjaband Haryana High Cou...

10 airlines sign agreements with UNICEF for transporting COVID-19 vaccines

UNICEF is today launching the Humanitarian Airfreight Initiative. Under this landmark initiative, over 10 leading airlines are signing agreements with UNICEF to support the prioritization of delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, essential medicine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021