Left Menu

Belarus detains dozens of journalists, activists

Belarusian authorities on Tuesday raided homes and offices of journalists and human rights activists and detained dozens in the latest move to squelch protests against the nations authoritarian president.Police searched the offices of the Belarusian Association of Journalists and the Viasna human rights center as well as the apartments of its members.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:27 IST
Belarus detains dozens of journalists, activists

Belarusian authorities on Tuesday raided homes and offices of journalists and human rights activists and detained dozens in the latest move to squelch protests against the nation's authoritarian president.

Police searched the offices of the Belarusian Association of Journalists and the Viasna human rights center as well as the apartments of its members. More than 30 people were detained, according to activists.

The leader of the Belarusian Association of Journalists, Andrei Bastunets, is among the detainees.

''This is the largest crackdown ever on journalists and rights activists Europe has ever seen,” said the association's vice president, Boris Goretsky, whose home was also searched Tuesday. “There have been more than 400 detentions of journalists over the last six months, and the authorities aren't going to stop at that.” At least 10 of them have faced criminal charges and remained in custody.

The authorities on Tuesday also raided the head office of the Viasna human rights center in Minsk and searched the apartments of several of its activists in other cities across Belarus.

“This is an attempt to intimidate journalists and human rights activists who have been telling the world about the unbelievable scale of repressions,” said Viasna activist Valiantsin Stefanovich.

Belarus has been rocked by protests ever since official results from the Aug. 9 presidential election gave President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term by a landslide. The main opposition candidate, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, and her supporters have dismissed the result as rigged, and some poll workers also have described voting manipulation.

Authorities have responded to protests, the biggest of which attracted up to 200,000 people, with a sweeping crackdown. According to human rights advocates, more than 30,000 people have been detained since the protests began, and thousands of them were brutally beaten.

The Investigative Committee, the nation's top state investigative agency, said that Tuesday's searches are part of a probe into financing the protests.

Tsikhanouskaya denounced the raids and detentions of journalists and rights activists, saying Tuesday that “the regime is unleashing repressions against those who are championing human rights.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Day temperatures rise in Kashmir

The minimum temperature dropped at most places in Kashmir on Tuesday, even as the day temperature settled several notches above the normal for this time of the season, officials said.Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.9 degrees Celsius last...

4 detected with SA variant of COVID-19 in India, one with Brazil strain

For the first time in India, four people were detected with the South Africa variant of SARS-CoV-2 and one tested positive for the Brazil variant in the country, the Centre said on Tuesday.In India, the South Africa strain has been detected...

Rugby-Harlequins lighting the way in fight against COVID-19

English Premiership side Harlequins have said they will make use of new disinfection lighting technology at the Twickenham Stoop to help limit the spread of COVID-19, making them the first professional sports club in Britain to do so. Harle...

FEATURE-Inspired by protests, India's women farmers revive their own demands

By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, Feb 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As protests against agricultural reforms catch global attention, Indias neglected women farmers are seizing the moment to dust off their own long-standing demands - fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021