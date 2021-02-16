Aizawl civic polls held peacefully

Election to the 19 wards of theAizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) was held peacefully onTuesday, election officials said.

Around 63.62 per cent of the 2.18 lakh votersexercised their franchise during the voting that took placefrom 7 am to 4 pm, they said.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga cast his vote at 7am while state Congress chief and former chief minister LalThanhawla exercised his franchise at 11 am.

''We are confident of winning the elections by baggingat least 12-13 wards. People still have faith in the rulingMizo National Front (MNF),'' he said.

Lal Thanhawla said the Congress has fielded goodcandidates and exuded confidence of winning the AMC elections.

Sixty-six candidates, including 20 women, are in thefray for the AMC elections. Six of the 19 wards are reservedfor women.

The counting of votes will take place on February 18.

The ruling MNF and opposition Zoram People's Movement(ZPM) and Congress have fielded candidates in 19 seats each,while the BJP in contesting in nine wards.

In the last AMC polls held in 2015, the MNF had won 11seats, while the Congress had bagged seven wards and theMizoram People's Conference one.

