Maharashtra minister Shingne tests positive for coronavirus

Maharashtra minister RajendraShingne on Tuesday tweeted that he had tested positive forcoronavirus.
The state food and drug administration minister saidhe is not exhibiting too many symptoms and expressedconfidence that he would recover soon.
