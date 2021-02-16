Left Menu

Congress-Left want to make some 'space' for parties interested in this alliance, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

The final decision on seat sharing between the Congress and Left Front for the West Bengal assembly election is yet to be taken as both the parties want to give 'space' to other parties interested in this alliance, said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Kolkata.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-02-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 21:06 IST
Congress-Left want to make some 'space' for parties interested in this alliance, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addressing a press conference in Kolkata. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi The final decision on seat sharing between the Congress and Left Front for the West Bengal assembly election is yet to be taken as both the parties want to give 'space' to other parties interested in this alliance, said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Kolkata.

In a press conference at Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM] headquarters on Alimuddin Street, Chowdhury, president of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) said, "We don't want to speak on the seat-sharing because while our discussions were on, a few political developments took place here in Bengal. Indian Secular Front (ISF), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and other such political parties said there is a need to get incorporated in this Left-Congress alliance, Chowdhury said.

"Naturally we have to leave some space for them otherwise these political parties might get the wrong message that we left them. We don't want to give that opportunity of misunderstanding to anyone. We want to leave some space for them," Chowdhury added. Since the beginning the Cong- Left parties decided on teaming up with each other for the upcoming assembly election primarily against Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The alliance believes that the communal forces of West Bengal never wanted the coalition. "There was an atmosphere that suggested this election is a fight between BJP and TMC. However, now the wind has changed its direction. People will say that the election will be between BJP, TMC, and Congress-Left," Chowdhury told reporters.

On February 28 the Left-Congress will hold a public meeting at the brigade, sources said. Earlier, the Congress party and the Left Front alliance held two rounds of meetings and finalised a seat-sharing agreement for 193 of the total 294 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

In 2016's assembly polls Left and Congress came together and bagged 76 seats whereas TMC then bagged 211 seats. The conference was also attended by Left Front chairperson Biman Bose, Mohd Salim and senior Congress legislator Abdul Mannan.

The state of West Bengal is gearing up for an assembly election for 294 seats this year. The tenure of the current government in the state of West Bengal is coming to an end on May 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's meddling must be tackled before Iraq elections, U.S. tells U.N.

The United States said on Tuesday that creating a conducive environment for elections in Iraq later this year includes tackling Iran-backed militias, Irans destabilizing activities in the country and remaining Islamic State elements.Acting ...

Biden urged to end Trump lawsuit blocking payments to Puerto Ricans

Top faith leaders from across the United States on Tuesday urged President Joe Biden to immediately withdraw a lawsuit filed by his predecessor to block 2.3 billion in supplemental income payments to some 300,000 aged, blind and disabled Pu...

Nagaland assembly forms seven-member committee to draft resolution on Naga problem

The Nagaland Legislative AssemblyNLA on Tuesday unanimously constituted a seven-membercommittee to draft a resolution on the decades old Nagaproblem.The committee including members from both the ruling andopposition benches was formed follo...

Delhi police has led by example, says Union minister Kishen Reddy

Union minister G Kishen Reddy on Tuesday lauded the Delhi Police for showing patience, bravery and restraint during the January 26 violence here and said the force has led by example, according to a statement.The minister of state for home ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021