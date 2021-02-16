U.S. working to determine who is responsible for Iraq attack-White House

U.S. working to determine who is responsible for Iraq attack-White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 23:08 IST
The White house said on Tuesday that the Biden administration is still working to determine who is responsible for a rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq that killed a civilian contractor on Monday and injured a U.S. service member.
Speaking at a White House briefing, press secretary Jen Psaki said "we're still working through attribution with our Iraqi partners to determine precise attribution for this attack," she said, noting that the administration was "outraged" by it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
