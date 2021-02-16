White House supports commission to investigate U.S. Capitol riots -spokeswoman

White House supports commission to investigate U.S. Capitol riots -spokeswomanReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 23:14 IST
The White House said on Tuesday that it supports a commission to investigate the U.S. Capitol riots.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki made the comment at a news briefing.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday lawmakers will establish an outside, independent commission to review the "facts and causes" related to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.
