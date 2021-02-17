Giriraj Singh slams Rahul Gandhi for extending support to Disha Ravi

Left Menu

Union Minister Giriraj Singh hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition allegedly for supporting 21-year-old activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the dissemination of the Toolkit document.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Giriraj Singh hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition allegedly for supporting 21-year-old activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the dissemination of the Toolkit document. Speaking to ANI, Singh said the opposition parties have started opposing both the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I want to ask Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition, will they decide the course of law? If they are in support of Disha because she is 21-year-old, they should tell whether we should punish Nirbhaya convict or not. Kasab was a terrorist from Pakistan. Shouldn't Kasab be hanged to death because of his age?" he asked. "Those who made blueprint to defame India globally.....what do you call them a patriot? Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition have to answer. They have begun opposing the country while they were targetting Prime Minister. I request them not to oppose the country. If his criteria for punishment are age, then he should tell whether Nirbhaya convict should be punished," Singh said.

The 21-year-old activist was arrested from Bengaluru in connection with the formulation and dissemination of the Toolkit document, in the ongoing farmers' protest. She was one of the editors of the 'Toolkit' document. On February 3, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had shared this "toolkit" in a tweet which she later deleted. Greta had also extended support to the protest by farmer unions on the borders of Delhi against the new farm laws. Singh also accused the Opposition of misleading the farmers.

"The Opposition misled the farmers. Some Congress leaders in Haryana are saying that they will distribute liquor. This is not farmers' agitation," he said. When asked to comment on former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's remark on Ram temple donation drive, Singh said: "It is a conspiracy of the Opposition and Kumaraswamy to defame Ram Bhakts. It is false that Ram Bhakts are identifying those who are not giving donations.

"The Janata Dal (S) leader had said that volunteers collecting money for Ram Temple construction are marking the households that do not donate."Volunteers collecting money for Ram Temple construction write down the name of households that do not donate. I do not know why they are marking the houses... RSS is doing what the Nazis did in Germany," Kumaraswamy said. Responding to a question on international pop singer Rihanna for posting a topless picture featuring herself wearing a statement Ganesha pendant, the Union Minister said: "This is not about just Rihanna or Tandav. There are many actors who used to mock India Gods and Goddess... One should not test our patience."

The singer, who has been in the news ever since she tweeted about the ongoing farmers' protest in India, came under fire for posting a topless picture featuring herself wearing a statement Ganesha pendant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

