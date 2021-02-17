Whatever done was sacred duty fulfilling constitutional and moral responsibilities: Bedi

Outgoing Lt Governor ofPuducherry Kiran Bedi on Wednesday said whatever work done wasa sacred duty fulfilling her constitutional and moralresponsibilities.

A day after she was removed as the Lt Governor of theUnion Territory, the former IPS officer thanked the Centre fora life time experience in serving Puducherry.

She also thanked all those who worked with her closely.

Bedi said she could say with a deep sense of satisfactionthat during her tenure 'Team Raj Nivas diligently worked toserve larger public interest'.

Bedi, who has been at loggerheads with the electedgovernment and particularly with Chief MinisterV Narayanasamy also said ''whatever was done was a sacred dutyfulfilling my constitutional and moral responsibilities.'' She asserted that Puducherry has a very bright future.

''It is now in the hands of the people.'' She wished for a prosperous Puducherry.

In a surprise development late on Tuesday, theRashtrapati Bhavan announced that Bedi will cease to hold theoffice of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, just a week afterNarayanasamy petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind, urging himto recall her.

Hailing the replacement of Bedi, the CM had said, ''itmarks victory for the rights of the people''.

Telangana Governor Tamizhisai Soundararajan has beenassigned additional charge of Puducherry following removal ofLt Governor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)