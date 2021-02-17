Rahul tells fishermen in Puducherry he wants to accompany them during fishing to understand their ordeals

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi onWednesday interacted with members of fishermen community hereand expressed his wish to travel along with them in theirboats to see for himself and understand better their travails.

The Congress MP, who arrived here to launch the party'scampaign for the coming assembly polls in the union territory,said everything could not be explained through words and forbetter understanding, experience was needed.

During a visit to a fishermen settlement here, he saidthe exercise was aimed at understanding their problems andissues as one could get to know only to an extent by posingquestions.

''...there is only so much one can understand by askingquestions. Some things cannot be spoken. Some experiencescannot be explained. So I need one favour from you. Next timeI come here, I want to go with you in the fishing boat to seewhat you experience,'' he said amid applause.

Such an experience would help him understand the issuesfaced by Puducherry fishermen, he added.

The elections to the Puducherry assembly are expected tobe held in April and the ruling Congress is keen to winanother term.

