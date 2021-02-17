Left Menu

Congress wins six of seven municipal corporations in Punjab urban body polls

This victory will embolden our workers to work hard, Jakhar told reporters.The State Election Commission had ordered repolling at two booths for the Mohali municipal corporation.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-02-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 16:13 IST
Congress wins six of seven municipal corporations in Punjab urban body polls
Punjab Government Image Credit: ANI

The ruling Congress won six of the seven municipal corporations in the civic polls in Punjab for which results were declared Wednesday, officials said.

The Congress won in Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Abohar, Batala and Pathankot.

The result for the seventh corporation was expected later in the day. The counting of votes for yet another corporation will take place on Thursday.

The outcome of the elections held against the backdrop of the farmers' agitation against the BJP-led government at the Centre has come as a boost for the Congress, which is also eyeing to win the assembly elections due early next year.

The Shiromani Akali Dal, the Aam Aadmi party and the Bharatiya Janata Party failed to make a mark in the elections for the municipal corporations.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said people have rejected the "negative politics" of parties like the BJP, SAD and AAP.

"We contested on the development agenda. This victory will embolden our workers to work hard," Jakhar told reporters.

The State Election Commission had ordered repolling at two booths for the Mohali municipal corporation. Therefore, the counting for the entire civic body will take place on Thursday.

Over 70 per cent voting was recorded in the civic body elections on February 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

