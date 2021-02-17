Left Menu

Italy's new PM Draghi promises sweeping reforms, urges national unity

Prime Minister Mario Draghi called on Italians on Wednesday to pull together to help rebuild the country following the coronavirus pandemic and promised his new government would introduce sweeping reforms to revitalise the battered economy.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 17-02-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 17:18 IST
Italy's new PM Draghi promises sweeping reforms, urges national unity
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Prime Minister Mario Draghi called on Italians on Wednesday to pull together to help rebuild the country following the coronavirus pandemic and promised his new government would introduce sweeping reforms to revitalise the battered economy. In his maiden speech to parliament, the former head of the European Central Bank said his broad-based administration would throw all its efforts into defeating COVID-19, while looking to leave a stronger, greener nation for future generations.

"Today we have, as did the governments of the immediate post-war period, the possibility, or rather the responsibility, to launch a new reconstruction," said Draghi, ahead of a mandatory confidence vote he is expected to win with ease. His immediate priorities will be ensuring a smooth coronavirus vaccination campaign and re-writing plans for how to spend more than 200 billion euros ($240 billion) of European Union funds aimed at rebuilding the economy.

To guarantee the money is well spent, Draghi signalled that he wanted to overhaul the public administration, which is throttled by red tape, and the justice system, one of the slowest in Europe. Draghi also put a strongly pro-European stamp on his administration, which includes parties such as the right-wing League which have been highly critical of the euro common currency and Brussels bureaucracy in the past.

"Supporting this government means sharing the irreversibility of the choice of the euro, it means sharing the prospect of an increasingly integrated European Union that will arrive at a common public budget," said Draghi, who received a standing ovation from senators after his 50-minute address. DAUNTING CHALLENGES

If he succeeds in his mission, Draghi will not only help revive Italy after the worst recession since World War Two, but will also give a boost to the whole EU, which has long fretted over Italy's chronic sluggishness. Draghi is among Europe's most respected figures after his eight-year stewardship of the ECB, and his nomination as prime minister has been hailed by investors - as reflected in Italian bond sales on Tuesday that drew record demand.

Investment bank Morgan Stanley on Wednesday predicted a major improvement in Italy's closely-watched bond spreads - the premium investors demand to hold Italian government bonds rather than German debt - and a double-digit outperformance by its stock market. However, Draghi faces daunting challenges, with many sectors of the economy stalled and some companies only surviving thanks to state handouts. Draghi said he could not protect every job or business, adding: "Some will have to change, even radically."

His cabinet will have to move fast. It can only govern for a maximum two years, with national elections due in early 2023. Draghi said he would call on the army to help speed up the anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign, but warned the disease would force lasting changes in a country which has registered some 94,000 deaths -- the second highest toll in Europe.

"The main duty to which we are called, all of us... is to fight the pandemic by all means and to safeguard the lives of our fellow citizens," he said. Draghi is expected to win Wednesday's confidence vote in the Senate and a similar vote in the lower house on Thursday by record margins after all but one party rallied to his side.

However, he might struggle in future to hold together his disparate coalition, which includes political foes with vastly different views on issues such as immigration and welfare. An additional concern is the state of his largest parliamentary partner, the 5-Star Movement, which is deeply split over backing Draghi and risks breaking apart.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J&K records 84 new COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 84 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,25,547 even as no fresh coronavirus fatality was reported for the second consecutive day, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 11 were from the Jammu divisi...

People rejected opposition's “negative politics”, backed Congress' development agenda: Pb Cong chief

Buoyed by the Congress victory in the civic polls in Punjab, the partys state unit chief Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday said people had rejected the oppositions negative politics and backed the ruling outfits development agenda, as he rooted for...

A Look at Queen Elizabeth II's Iconic Platinum Jewellery Collection

Queen Elizabeth II is known for her spectacular and meaningful jewellery collection. Many of these iconic pieces are set in platinum. This noble metal, one of the strongest, natural materials on the planet, also has superior longevity. Sinc...

Clubhouse emerges as platform for Thai dissidents, government issues warning

Thailand warned users of Clubhouse on Wednesday not to break the law after the audio social media app emerged almost overnight as a platform for discussion of the monarchy, the latest example of the fast-growing app drawing the ire of gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021