Left Menu

Putin says Russia needs to safeguard parliamentary elections from foreign meddling

The Kremlin has rejected any suggestion that Putin or authorities had anything to do with Navalny's poisoning. Some European countries have called for sanctions against Moscow over the Navalny case, including halting the construction of the undersea Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, designed to export gas from Russia to Germany by bypassing Ukraine.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:47 IST
Putin says Russia needs to safeguard parliamentary elections from foreign meddling

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia needed to ensure that its parliamentary vote scheduled for September is free of foreign meddling following mass protests calling for the release of one of his fiercest critics. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets last month to urge Russia to free Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny ahead of the September election. The 44-year-old opposition politician was detained and later jailed for alleged parole violations upon his return to Russia. He had been treated in Germany for a nerve agent poisoning he sustained in Siberia last August.

The Kremlin has suggested that Navalny is a CIA asset who is being used by Western intelligence services to destabilise Russia, and Moscow has repeatedly told the European Union to keep out of its domestic affairs. Russia has itself been accused of meddling in several elections abroad, including in the 2016 U.S. presidential vote.

"The citizens of Russia will make their choice (at the parliamentary elections), and we must defend this choice from any attempts of external interference," Putin said at a televised meeting with the leaders of the political parties represented in the State Duma, the lower house of parliament. "We cannot allow any blows against Russia's sovereignty, against the right of our people to be the master on their our land," he said, without detailing which countries he was referring to.

Navalny said last year he thought Russia's intelligence services had poisoned him with a nerve agent because authorities saw him as a threat ahead of the parliamentary elections. The Kremlin has rejected any suggestion that Putin or authorities had anything to do with Navalny's poisoning.

Some European countries have called for sanctions against Moscow over the Navalny case, including halting the construction of the undersea Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, designed to export gas from Russia to Germany by bypassing Ukraine. Putin accused the countries that have called for sanctions against the project of trying to use Nord Stream 2 as a tool to punish Russia.

"Why is everyone circling around Nord Steam 2?" Putin said. "They (Western countries) want to force Russia to pay for their geopolitical project in Ukraine," he added, referring to the conflict that erupted in the country's east after Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Solskjaer banking on Man Utd strikers to fire heading into Sociedad test

Manchester Uniteds strikers have not scored enough goals this season and they must start firing if the club are to find an extra edge in matches, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Wednesday. United lead the Premier League with 50 goals i...

Airtel to buy back 20 pc stake in Bharti Telemedia from Warburg Pincus for Rs 3,126 cr

Telecom firm Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it will acquire 20 per cent stake in its DTH arm Bharti Telemedia from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus for about Rs 3,126 crore. The Warburg Pincus affiliate, Lion Meadow Investment, had acquired ...

Hedge fund boss Odey 'lunged' at woman in 1998 indecent assault, trial hears

Crispin Odey, one of Britains most high-profile hedge fund managers and political donors, lunged at a 26-year-old female bank employee in 1998 and indecently assaulted her, a prosecutor told a London trial on Wednesday.Odey, 62, a muti-mill...

Central panel's recommendations on Clause-6 of Assam Accord far from legal reality, cannot be implemented: state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Central panels recommendations on Clause-6 of Assam Accord far from legal reality, cannot be implemented state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021