Left Menu

Former Brexit negotiator Frost promoted to PM Johnson's cabinet

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given David Frost, the man who led Britain's Brexit negotiations, a job in his top team of ministers to advise on the relationship with the European Union, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday. David Frost served as Johnson's chief Brexit negotiator, both for the initial deal which took Britain out of the EU on January 31 2020 and for negotiations on a trade deal, which replaced a transition period at the end of the year.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 23:34 IST
Former Brexit negotiator Frost promoted to PM Johnson's cabinet
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given David Frost, the man who led Britain's Brexit negotiations, a job in his top team of ministers to advise on the relationship with the European Union, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

David Frost served as Johnson's chief Brexit negotiator, both for the initial deal which took Britain out of the EU on January 31 2020 and for negotiations on a trade deal, which replaced a transition period at the end of the year. The government had previously indicated that Frost would continue to advise the government on matters relating to the EU, but his appointment to Johnson's cabinet of top ministers was not expected.

His appointment will take effect from March 1, Johnson's Downing Street office said in a statement. Frost is a member of parliament's unelected House of Lords.

He paid tribute to Michael Gove, the senior minister who previously led the implementation the EU exit agreement and free trade deal. Frost will take over from Gove as UK Chair of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee. This means he takes on the responsibility for negotiating with Brussels to make the complex parts of the trade deal relating to Northern Ireland work smoothly.

"I am hugely honoured to have been appointed Minister to take forward our relationship with the EU after Brexit," Frost said on Twitter. "In doing so I stand on the shoulders of giants & particularly those of @michaelgove who did an extraordinary job for this country in talks with EU over the past year."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Microsoft Office app expands to iPad; combines Word, Excel & PowerPoint tools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hedge fund boss Odey 'lunged' at woman in 1998 indecent assault, court told

One of Britains most high-profile hedge fund managers and political donors lunged at a 26-year-old female bank employee in 1998 and indecently assaulted her, a prosecutor told a London court on Wednesday. Crispin Odey, 62, a muti-millionair...

Kuwait emir suspends parliament sessions for a month, says cabinet

Kuwaits Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah issued a decree suspending parliaments sessions for one month as of Feb. 18, said a statement posted on the cabinet Twitter account on Wednesday.The move follows a standoff between the elected ass...

Indian retailer group calls for ban on Amazon in country after Reuters report

A leading group of Indian retailers on Wednesday urged the government to ban the local operations of Amazon.com Inc, after Reuters reported the U.S. e-commerce giant has for years given preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on ...

Taliban tweet threatens Malala; Twitter removes account

A Pakistani Taliban militant who nine years ago is alleged to have shot and badly wounded Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai has threatened a second attempt on her life, tweeting that next time, there would be no mistake. Twitter on Wednesday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021