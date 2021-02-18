UP: Adityanath calls on Guv Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Governor Anandiben Patel here on Wednesday, a day before the joint sitting of the state legislature on the first day of the Budget session.

''The chief minister met the governor at the Raj Bhavan. It was a courtesy meeting,'' an official spokesperson said here.

The Budget session of the state legislature will commence from Thursday with Patel addressing the joint sitting of the legislative assembly and the legislative council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)