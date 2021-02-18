Left Menu

West Bengal CID to probe bomb attack on minister Jakir Hossain

West Bengal CID takes over the case, in which state Labour Minister Jakir Hossain suffered injuries, after unidentified people hurled a bomb at him in Murshidabad on Wednesday, sources said on Thursday.

West Bengal CID takes over the case, in which state Labour Minister Jakir Hossain suffered injuries, after unidentified people hurled a bomb at him in Murshidabad on Wednesday, sources said on Thursday. The Minister received injuries in one hand and one leg but his condition is stable and out of danger, according to a doctor.

Dr Amiya Kumar Bera, Superintendent Murshidabad Medical College said: "Hossain is stable and out of danger but his one hand and leg are injured due to the bomb attack." The Minister yesterday suffered injuries after unidentified persons hurled crude bombs at him while he was walking towards Nimtita Railway station to board the train for Kolkata.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP National General Secretary and Central Observer for West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya condemned the attack and wished quick recovery of the injured. "I condemn the dastardly bomb attack at Nimtita Railway Station in West Bengal. My prayers are for the quick recovery of the injured," Goyal tweeted.

"I strongly condemn the crude bomb attack on TMC minister Jakir Hossain at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad. I pray for their speed recovery," Vijayvargiya said in a tweet. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar termed the attack on Jakir Hossain "reprehensible" and expressed concerns over rising violence in the state.

Dhankhar said that time has come for the West Bengal Home administration and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to act fast as per law, stating that there is no place for violence in a democracy. (ANI)

