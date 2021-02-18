Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee visits hospital to meet injured minister Jakir Hossain

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited the hospital to meet state minister Jakir Hossain who got injured after unidentified people hurled a bomb at him in Murshidabad.

ANI | Murshidabad (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-02-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 13:32 IST
Mamata Banerjee visits hospital to meet injured minister Jakir Hossain
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives at hospital on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited the hospital to meet state minister Jakir Hossain who got injured after unidentified people hurled a bomb at him in Murshidabad. Labour Minister of the state Jakir Hossain has suffered injuries after the bomb attack on him while he was walking towards Nimtita Railway Station to board the train for Kolkata on Wednesday.

The case has been handed over to West Bengal CID today and the investigation is underway at Nimtita Railway Station. However, the doctors said the condition of the minister was stable and out of danger but his one hand and leg are injured due to the attack.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Firhad Hakim said around 26 of our people, including Jakir Hossain were injured and 14 of them were serious. The police investigation on the matter is underway. He also expressed his hope that the Railways department will help and demanded the arrest of the culprits.

"CM said that CID, STF and CIF have joined to investigate the matter. I hope railways will help them. On behalf of the party, we want that culprits be arrested and brought to court," Hakim said while speaking to ANI. "This is definitely a conspiracy. But it is the job of the police and investigation agency to probe and find out who was behind this," the TMC leader added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czech Republic reports record number of serious COVID patients

The Czech Republic reported a record number of COVID patients hospitalised in serious condition - 1,227 - on Thursday, as the countrys capacity to care for such cases dwindled. As of Thursday morning, the country had 14 of capacity free in ...

Russian court weighs jail term for anti-Kremlin activist under 'undesirable' law

A Russian court on Thursday was expected to hand down a verdict in the trial of Anastasia Shevchenko, an anti-Kremlin activist whom state prosecutors want jailed for five years for carrying out activities on behalf of an undesirable group. ...

We were defensively careless, says Sandro after Porto defeat Juventus

After suffering a defeat against Porto, Juventus Alex Sandro said that his side was defensively careless which allowed their opponents to score goals. Juventus suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Porto in the first leg of their Champions ...

Maha: Man dies in lightning strike in Buldhana district

A 60-year-old man died in a lightning strike at a village in Maharashtras Buldhanadistrict on Thursday, an official said.The incident took place in the morning hours when lightning struck Babarao Rindhe, who was working on a field atTandulw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021