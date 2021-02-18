Path trodden by Bharat Sevashram Sangha will help India's self-reliance quest: Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah said onThursday that the path trodden by the Bharat Sevashram Sanghawill significantly help India to transform into a self-reliantcountry.

Shah, who visited the headquarters of the charitableorganisation, said the BSS will hopefully continue to moveforward on the path it has travelled so far and pave the wayfor a new 'Hindustan'.

Paying obeisance to Bharat Sevashram Sangha founderSwami Pranavananda on his 125th birth anniversary, Shah toldthe monks that the organisation was formed at a time when itwas most needed.

''The organisation made great efforts to make peopleaware of freedom. Swami Pranavananda thought of a free India,''the home minister said.

Shah also said both Syama Prasad Mukherjee, thefounder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, and Swami Pranavananda hadshared similar ideologies and worked for the country.

Claiming that West Bengal is existing today because ofMukherjee, he said, ''Otherwise, it would have gone toBangladesh.'' During his 40-minute visit to the organisation'soffice here, Shah was briefed about the relief works carriedout by it during natural disasters.

He was accompanied by BJP's national vice presidentMukul Roy, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya,West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and other senior leaders.

PTI dcBDC BDC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)