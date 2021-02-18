Poribortan Yatra: Amit Shah promises 33 pc reservation to women if party wins in West Bengal
Ahead of Assembly polls in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched BJP's fifth Poribortan Yatra in Kakdwip of South 24 Parganas district.ANI | South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-02-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 15:20 IST
Ahead of Assembly polls in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched BJP's fifth Poribortan Yatra in Kakdwip of South 24 Parganas district. Speaking at the launch event, the Home Minister said his party is fighting to make the state 'Sonar Bangla'.
"This is BJP's fight to make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla'. This fight is between our booth workers and the syndicate of TMC Trinamool Congress (TMC)," he said. Shah said that if BJP comes to power in the state, the government will provide more than 33 per cent reservation to women in West Bengal.
"It is not our aim to only bring BJP government after removing Mamata Banerjee's government. Our goal is to ensure that there is a change in the situation in West Bengal, a change in the situation of the poor of the state, a change in the situation of women of the state," he stated. After his visit to Gangasagar's Kapil Muni Ashram to offer prayers earlier today the Home Minister said, "This is not about a change in power, this is about bringing respect to Gangasagar, about bringing a change in the fishermen of the region. Can the law and order situation be fine in West Bengal as long as there is Mamata Banerjee's government here? Can Bengal walk on the path to progress?" he asked.
The tenure of the TMC government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal will come to an end on May 30, 2020. The upcoming elections in the state are slated to take place soon for 294 Assembly seats. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
