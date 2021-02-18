Left Menu

Omar takes swipe at foreign envoys' visit to Kashmir, asks them to send 'real' tourists

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took a dig on Thursday at the visit of 24 foreign envoys to Kashmir, asking them to send real tourists from their countries to Jammu and Kashmir.Thank you for visiting Kashmir. Now please send some real tourists from your countries to visit JK.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:03 IST
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took a dig on Thursday at the visit of 24 foreign envoys to Kashmir, asking them to send real tourists from their countries to Jammu and Kashmir.

''Thank you for visiting Kashmir. Now please send some real tourists from your countries to visit J&K. #envoysvisitJK,'' the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in a tweet.

The envoys from European, Latin American and African countries arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir for assessing the ground situation in the Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August, 2019.

Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz described the visit of the envoys as a futile exercise on Wednesday.

Most of the prominent mainstream politicians from the Union Territory have maintained a silence on the visit of the ambassadors.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

