Puducherry Lt Governor asks CM Narayansamy to prove majority on Feb 22

Puducherry Lt Governor TamilisaiSoundararjan on Thursday ordered a floor test for the Congressgovernment in the union territory on February 22, to ascertainwhether it has majority in the wake of a spate of resignationsby the ruling party MLAs that has reduced its strength to 14.

The strength of both the ruling and opposition campsstand at 14 in the 33-member house, including three nominatedlegislators of the BJP. The assembly has five vacancies.

Congress' own strength is ten, including the Speaker,while its ally DMK has three members. An independent alsosupports the government.

Soundararajan's direction to Chief Minister V Narayansamycame after the opposition, led by Leader of the Opposition inthe assembly and AINRC chief N Rangasamy, ''reiterated'' itsstand that the government has to prove its majority on thefloor of the House, a release from the Lt. Governor'sSecretariat here said.

The Lt Governor has conveyed to Narayanasamy that theAssembly will meet on Monday and be confined to a ''singleagenda, namely whether the government of the incumbent ChiefMinister continues to enjoy the confidence of the House,'' itsaid.

Voting shall take place by show of hands and the entireproceedings be videographed, it said.

''The floor test in pursuance of the above directions shallbe concluded by 5 pm on 22.02.2021 and the proceedings shallnot be adjourned/delayed or suspended at any cost,'' it said.

