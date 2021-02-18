No other political party is a match to BJP: Nadda

Almost all political parties in the country are family-based with none of them matching the BJP's strength of over 18 crore people, including "the world's most accepted" leader Narendra Modi, as its members, party's president J P Nadda said here on Thursday.

"It is not easy to create a membership of over 18 crore people. No other political party has the power to reach even near this number," said Nadda, addressing a working committee meeting of the BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit here.

"We are a mass, cadre-based organisation with the world's most accepted personality Narender Modi belonging to the BJP and this is our strength," said Nadda.

"So there is no exaggeration when we say there is no match to the BJP," he added." "We are lucky that we are the members of the right party, pursuing cultural nationalism with collective efforts and undergoing scientific growth," he added.

Nadda told the working committee members that the BJP's strength is "our unity and we should regularly make self-assessment for our own growth in the party".

Talking of the BJP's economic model "antyodaya", Nadda said, "It is based on the party's philosophy of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishvas' and these three elements are ingrained in all schemes of the government." Talking of Himachal Pradesh's contribution to the organisational structure of the BJP, Nadda said the party owes its booth-based structural model of "panna pramukh" to the state and, accordingly, Himachal should go in for the 'panna committee' model by 2022.

He said the BJP will soon have its own offices in every district of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, party's state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna echoed Nadda's views saying the BJP is a political party with a difference, enabling even a tea seller to become the prime minister of the country.

He said in Narendra Modi, for the first time the country is having a prime minister who calls himself the "sevak" (servant) of the country and who has ended the VIP culture.

He said the country is on a consistent growth path since 2014 when the BJP assumed power in the Centre and there has been no scam in the last six years, unlike the Congress' tenure, marred by a culture of looting the country. On the occasion, Himachal's former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal apprised the BJP workers of the party's history, dividing it into three phases – from its formation as Jan Sangh in October 1951 to its reincarnation as the Bhartiya Janata Party in April 1980 to its emergence as the majority party in 2014.

Dhumal elaborated how from winning only three Lok Sabha seats in the first general elections under Syama Prasad Mukherjee to its growth as the BJP from a two-MP party in the 1984 elections to the single largest party in 1996 elections under Atal Bihari Vajpayee to its eventual emergence as the majority party in 2014 and strengthening its position further in 2019 polls under Prime Minister Modi.

