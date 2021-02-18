BJP, RSS brass meet Biplab Deb over 'Nepal, Sri Lanka' comment

BJP and RSS top brass in theregion met Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Thursday,following the controversy over his comments that the party hasplans to expand to Nepal and Sri Lanka.

BJP's North-East zonal secretary Ajay Jamwal, andRSS's regional in-charge Ullas Kulkarni and state in-chargeNikhil Niwaskar met the chief minister.

The senior leaders discussed the comments thattriggered a controversy, inviting severe backlash, a BJPsource said.

Other organisational matters were also discussed inthe meeting, the source said.

''Met regional General Secretary of BJP, Ajoy Jamwalji, Ullas ji of Rastriya swayam Sevak Sangha and PrantaPracharak Sri Nikhil ji,'' Deb tweeted.

Adding to the controversy, state Law Minister RatanLal Nath claimed that BJP is the largest political party inthe world and people of many countries, including Sri Lankaand the US, are now willing to accept its ideology.

''Our chief minister wanted to say that the ideology ofBJP would spread in the world and people will be influenced byit. But that does not mean BJP will expand its base there. Hisstatement was wrongly interpreted,'' Nath said at an event.

''We feel that the whole world will accept the BJP'sthought. Those who are in Sri Lanka are now thinking to acceptthoughts of the BJP. America is also thinking to accept. Theentire world is now thinking in this line,'' he added.

