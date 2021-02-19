Left Menu

After blizzard of criticism, vacationing Senator Ted Cruz to fly back to frozen Texas

"Cruz is emblematic of what the Texas Republican Party and its leaders have become: weak, corrupt, inept, and self-serving politicians who don't give a damn about the people they were elected to represent," it said. Millions of Texans remained paralyzed by power and water outages after a winter storm and freezing temperatures that hampered efforts to restore full power.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 00:12 IST
After blizzard of criticism, vacationing Senator Ted Cruz to fly back to frozen Texas

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz flew into a storm of criticism on Thursday after leaving his home state of Texas, grappling with a deadly deep freeze, for a holiday jaunt to the Mexican resort city of Cancun.

The 50-year-old Republican lawmaker cut his trip short after his travels were reported, stopping briefly in Cancun airport to speak to media on his way out of Mexico. "With school canceled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends," Cruz said.

"Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon. My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas." Cruz, viewed as a potential presidential candidate in 2024, faced calls her resign from Democrats after photos on social media emerged showing him in an airport line, in a passenger lounge, aboard an airliner and departing an airport in Mexico.

"Resign," the Texas Democratic Party tweeted. "Cruz is emblematic of what the Texas Republican Party and its leaders have become: weak, corrupt, inept, and self-serving politicians who don't give a damn about the people they were elected to represent," it said.

Millions of Texans remained paralyzed by power and water outages after a winter storm and freezing temperatures that hampered efforts to restore full power. On Wednesday, some 2.7 million Texas households were without heat and leaders warned of a domino effect on infrastructure as the lack of power cut off water supplies, strained the ability of hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients and isolated vulnerable communities with frozen roads still impassable.

"Everyone in public service can do like the people of Texas are doing right now in helping one another," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins told MSNBC when asked about Cruz. "We need to be here, we need to be in the battle, we need to be helping Texans." Cruz, who ran unsuccessfully for president in 2016, won re-election to the Senate in 2018 by eking out a victory over Democrat Beto O'Rourke by less than 3 percentage points. He is not due to run again until 2024.

"Guess which US Senator from Texas flew to Cancun while the state was freezing to death and having to boil water?" tweeted Gene Wu, a Democrat in the Texas House of Representatives. National Democrats sought to use the controversy in an appeal to Texas voters in 2022 U.S. House races.

"Texas, you deserve so much better! Upgrade your representation starting in ‘22!" tweeted Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash-bulletin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US reverts to targeted immigration enforcement under Biden

Immigration enforcement in the U.S. would be more targeted under President Joe Biden than under his predecessor, with authorities directed to focus on people in the country illegally who pose a threat, according to guidelines announced Thur...

Offices, colleges, cinema halls, parks to reopen in J'khand on March 1

Government offices, colleges,coaching centres, cinema halls and parks across Jharkhandwill reopen on March 1 after being closed for almost a yeardue to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Hemant Soren saidon Thursday.The decision was take...

Algeria dissolves lower house of parliament, calls early legislative elections -president Tebboune on state TV

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday announced the dissolution of the lower house of parliament and called early legislative elections.I decided to dissolve the assembly and call elections to build a new institution, he said ...

Slovak party derails plan to buy Russian vaccine without EU registration

Slovakia has dumped a plan to negotiate with Russia to buy the Sputnik V vaccine, after a junior coalition partner vetoed buying a product which has not been registered by the European Medicines Agency, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021