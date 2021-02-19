Algeria dissolves lower house of parliament, calls early legislative elections -president Tebboune on state TV

Algeria dissolves lower house of parliament, calls early legislative elections -president Tebboune on state TVReuters | Algiers | Updated: 19-02-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 00:58 IST
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday announced the dissolution of the lower house of parliament and called early legislative elections.
"I decided to dissolve the assembly and call elections to build a new institution," he said in a speech on state television.
