Prime Minister to visit Puducherry on February 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modiwill pay a one-day visit to poll-bound Puducherry onFebruary 25, the BJP's Puducherry unit said on Friday.

Modi will address a public meeting at AFT millThildal here during his visit, the party's Puducherrypresident V Saminathan, MLA, said, adding, other programmeswere not finalised.

This would be the Prime Minister's second visit to theUnion Territory since February 2018 when he participated inthe golden jubilee celebrations of Auroville Internationaltownship.

Modi's visit comes at a time when the rulingCongress has lost its majority in the territorial assemblyfollowing resignations of two ministers and two MLAs and hasbeen asked to prove its majority by Lt Governor TamilisaiSoundararajan in the House on February 22.

With Puducherry going to Assembly polls in the nextcouple of months, leaders of various political parties arevisiting Puducherry to address public meetings.

BJP president J P Nadda had addressed a publicmeeting here on January 31 while AICC leader Rahul Gandhi onFebruary 17.

