Rajasthan CM inaugurates schemes in four Assembly constituencies heading for bypolls

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various schemes worth Rs 158 crore in four assembly constituencies where bypolls are set to be held.

The programmes were held in Vallabhnagar (Udaipur), Sujangarh (Churu), Sahada (Bhilwara) and Rajsamand with the chief minister addressing the functions through video conferencing from his residence in Jaipur.

Gehlot said that after the demise of the sitting MLAs in these seats, it is his responsibility to ensure development works are not stalled and therefore the foundation laying and inauguration works were done.

He said that all the works were already sanctioned. Gehlot also claimed that nearly 55 per cent of the promises made in the election manifesto have been fulfilled in the last two years since coming to power.

“It is our duty to ensure that there is no compromise with development. These works were sanctioned in the past and are being inaugurated or foundation is being laid today so that people of these areas can be benefitted,” he said.

The CM assured the people of these four constituencies that he will look after the problems in tandem with his ministers in-charge.

Addressing the programme, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi said there was a need for reforms to meet the aspirations of people and suggested a new cadre of service should be made for panchayati raj institutions.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Health Minister Raghu Sharma and Transport Minister Pratap Singh, Energy Minister B D Kalla, PCC president and Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra were also present with the chief minister.

The bypolls to the four seats in the Congress-ruled state are necessitated due to the demise of sitting legislators. Three of the seats were held by Congress and one (Rajsamand) by BJP.

Dates for the elections are yet to be announced.

